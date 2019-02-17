Snow, ice buildup causes roofs to collapse in central Quebec

Firefighters are asking people to watch for signs of stress on roofs and to clear snow if necessary after heavy snow and ice buildup in the province over the last week caused some roofs to collapse.

In Trois-Rivières yesterday, the roof of a building housing a used auto parts store and a warehouse caved in.

For a time, firefighters thought there might be someone trapped inside.

A specialized rescue team from Montreal searched the debris but in the end no one was hurt.

In Quebec City, the Jacques-Côté arena was evacuated after a large support beams cracked and a chunk of wood fell to the ground.

About 50 people rushed outside — most of them young hockey players.

Work crews were clearing snow off the roof at the time.

The roof of a butcher shop in Saint-Jérôme cracked under the weight of snow, Saturday night.

Friday in Lévis part of a Metro grocery store collapsed.

Firefighters are asking people to be vigilant.

Warning signs can include unusual noises from the roof or load-bearing walls, cracking of plaster, sagging of the ceiling, water leaks and doors that stick.