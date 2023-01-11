Yet another mix of snow, freezing rain slated for southern Quebec

Environment Canada is warning of yet another winter storm threatening to dump heavy snow, rain and freezing rain on the entirety of southern Quebec beginning Thursday.

The federal weather agency says a low pressure system from Colorado "is moving toward the province of Quebec while intensifying."

Snow will gradually start Thursday evening, with significant snowfall amounts and blowing snow expected until Friday.

A changeover to rain is expected Friday, during which a period of freezing rain is possible.

"Expect hazardous driving conditions due to [visibility] that could rapidly go from good to nil on Thursday and Friday morning," said Environment Canada.

Dangerous driving conditions can possibly persist later Friday due to ice accretions on roads and highways.