Schools closed in Montreal region as area braces for more snow on the way

Schools across the greater Montreal region are closed as southern Quebec braces for up to 50 centimetres of snow by the end of the day Friday.

Environment Canada said between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow fell on the region Thursday, with another 20 or 30 centimetres expected Friday.

In addition, strong winds of up to 60 kilometres an hour will cause blowing snow, affecting visibility on the roads, it says. The weather service suggests postponing all non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Schools across the region have closed Friday in anticipation of the storm. That includes:

Lester B. Pearson School Board

English Montreal School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Riverside School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Commission scolaire de Montréal

Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Commission scolaire de Laval

Commission scolaire de la Pointe de l'île

A full list of closures is available on the CBC Storm Centre live blog.