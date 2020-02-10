Skip to Main Content
Slippery commute as Montreal gets hit with yet more snow
Montreal

Slippery commute as Montreal gets hit with yet more snow

Environment Canada predicts up to 15 centimetres will fall by this afternoon.

City says it will take until Friday to haul away the new and old snow

CBC News ·
It's another snowy day in Montreal. This dog is very pleased about it. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Fresh from digging out from a snowstorm at the end of last week, Montreal is getting more snow Monday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning, predicting up to 15 centimetres will fall by this afternoon.

Those travelling by car or public transit to work this morning should expect delays.

City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said that city workers are clearing snow and have begun loading snow onto trucks.

He said the snow-removal operation is still expected to be completed by Friday, despite the latest snowfall.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.