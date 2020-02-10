Slippery commute as Montreal gets hit with yet more snow
City says it will take until Friday to haul away the new and old snow
Fresh from digging out from a snowstorm at the end of last week, Montreal is getting more snow Monday morning.
At 7:30 a.m., Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning, predicting up to 15 centimetres will fall by this afternoon.
Those travelling by car or public transit to work this morning should expect delays.
Take your time driving this morning as snow is making the roads slippery. This video is from the corner of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and de la Gauchetière Street. <br><br>Environment Canada predicts up to 15 cm of snow will fall in Montreal by this afternoon. <a href="https://t.co/lXZyLoEHza">pic.twitter.com/lXZyLoEHza</a>—@CBCMontreal
City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said that city workers are clearing snow and have begun loading snow onto trucks.
He said the snow-removal operation is still expected to be completed by Friday, despite the latest snowfall.
