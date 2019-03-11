Snow turns to slush as temperature hovers above freezing in Montreal

Flurries are expected to continue falling Monday as the temperature hovers above freezing in Montreal.

Sixteen centimetres of snow have fallen since yesterday. Today's snowfall won't be as heavy, Environment Canada predicts, but any unshovelled snow will turn into heavy slush as it melts.

The weather agency expects the temperature to hold steady around 2 C until the early evening.

City streets are continuing to be plowed ahead of snow-removal operations that begin at 7 p.m. and will continue until the end of the day Friday.

Montreal's next snow-removal operation begins at 7 p.m. Monday. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

"The goal is to finish the operation in four days," said City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. He said that streets would be clear for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

To avoid having your vehicle towed, watch for temporary signs placed by the city advising residents of snow removal.

Residents can also download the city's Info-Neige app for updates on snow-removal progress.

Every winter, Montreal tows thousands of vehicles as drivers don't notice or ignore the bright orange, temporary no-parking signs. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

"Each time we're conducting that kind of operation we have to tow around 2,000 cars a day. So we're asking motorists to give a hand to the city by respecting those [parking] restrictions," Sabourin said.

This is the city's sixth snow-removal operation this year.

With this latest dusting, snowfall in Montreal has surpassed the seasonal average of 210 cm as tracked by Environment Canada.

Montreal has seen 212 cm of snowfall so far this winter.