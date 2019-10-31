Former SNC-Lavalin exec profited from kickback scheme involving Libyan government, court hears

The fraud and corruption trial of Sami Bebawi, a former executive with engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, began hearing from its first witness Thursday at the Montreal courthouse.

Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday morning.

The first person to take the stand was the Crown's main witness, former SNC-Lavalin executive Riadh Ben Aissa, who worked directly with Bebawi at the company.

Bebawi was charged in 2014, following an RCMP investigation that also led to charges against SNC-Lavalin itself.

Prosecutor Anne-Marie Manoukian told jurors the trial "is a case of international fraud and corruption."

She said the accused worked to obtain lucrative government contracts in Libya by paying bribes.

"In fact, that plan became a business model," said Manoukian.

Aissa testified about the problems SNC-Lavalin encountered with its first contract in Libya.

The company had entered into an agreement with a company to bring water through pipelines to coastal villages, a project dear to former dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

SNC-Lavalin had requested more money to cover additional costs but its contractual partner refused.

Aissa said he was tasked by Bebawi to recover the money. He told jurors his mandate was to get the money "by any means."

Aissa said a contact put him in touch with Saadi Gadhafi, the former dictator's son, in Tripoli.

The 14 jurors for the trial were chosen earlier in the week and the trial is presided by Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer.

Cournoyer told jurors "Mr. Bebawi is presumed innocent." The judge said it was up to prosecutors to prove the accusations against Bebawi beyond any reasonable doubt.

He added that "the entire public debate on the SNC-Lavalin affair is without any pertinence," reminding jurors their eventual verdict can only be based on the evidence presented in court.