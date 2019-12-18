SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to fraud in connection with work in Libya

A division of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has pleaded guilty to fraud in relation to the company's activities in Libya.

The prosecution and defence are both recommending a $280-million fine to be paid over five years, and that SNC-Lavalin Construction, the division in question, be placed on probation for three years.

The company and two of its subsidiaries were facing charges that they paid nearly $48 million to public officials to influence government decisions under the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi's regime between 2001 and 2011.

The case also includes charges of fraud and corruption against the company for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organizations of roughly $130 million in a case that ensnared the company as well as the federal Liberal government in a political controversy.

The Crown is recommending that five other fraud and corruption charges filed against SNC-Lavalin, SNC-Lavalin Construction, and SNC-Lavalin International be dropped.

On Sunday, former executive Sami Bebawi was found guilty of paying off foreign officials as he worked to secure contracts for the firm.

The two cases are separate.

Trading of SNC-Lavalin shares was halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange earlier this morning.