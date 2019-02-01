Former SNC-Lavalin CEO pleads guilty to breach of trust

Former SNC-Lavalin CEO Pierre Duhaime is pleading guilty to breach of trust.

Quebec's anti-corruption squad arrested Duhaime in November 2012 on charges of fraud, conspiracy and forgery related to the $1.3-billion contract to build a superhospital in Montreal.

His trial was to begin at the Montreal courthouse Monday.

Duhaime hasn't been CEO of the engineering company since 2012, when he stepped down after an internal audit found he signed off on "improper payments" to undisclosed agents.

