Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Smog warning in effect for southern Quebec due to smoke from Ontario fires

Smoke from fires in northern Ontario has drifted all the way to southern Quebec, resulting in thick smog and an orange and pink sun, Monday and Tuesday. 

People with asthma, heart disease and respiratory issues should avoid intense physical activity, warning says

CBC News ·
Smog resulting from fires in northern Ontario blanketed the view of Montreal from the top of Mount Royal Monday afternoon. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Smoke from fires in northern Ontario has drifted all the way to southern Quebec, resulting in thick smog and an orange and pink sun, Monday and Tuesday. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a smog warning for several parts of the province, including the Montreal and Quebec City areas, saying the smoke is causing fine particulates, leading to poor air quality. 

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," said the warning on the federal agency's website. 

Quebecers shared pictures on social media of the unusual appearance of the sun, discoloured by the haze.

Environment Canada said the air quality should clear up by the end of the day.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now