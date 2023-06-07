Forest fire smoke covers Montreal and prompts smog warning from Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a smog warning for the Montreal area on Friday morning as forest fire smoke once again covered the city in a haze.

The agency's warning comes as Quebec grapples with the worst forest fire season in decades.

Reinforcement firefighters from around the world, including France, Portugal and Spain, are helping Quebec's forest fire fighting agency, SOPFEU, battle more than 100 fires, most of which are burning in the northern regions of the province.

Firefighters have gained the upper hand on many of the blazes. Earlier this month, SOPFEU said it was battling more than 160 blazes, most of which were out of control and some were threatening towns. On Friday morning, the agency said there were 104 active forest fires burning.

Many of those who had to leave their homes to flee the threat of the fires have now returned home, or are expected to do so soon.

Lebel-sur-Quévillon, a town in the Jamésie region in northwest Quebec, announced on its facebook page Thursday evening that residents could begin to return home.

Thousands who fled south from the town of Chibougamau, in northern Quebec, earlier this month are also returning home. But town officials there warned people with health problems to stay away because of the continued risk of smog from the nearby fires.

That smog drifted south to Montreal Friday morning, and those with asthma or respiratory ailments should take precautions, Environment Canada said.

"It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," the agency said in its warning.

Third-party air quality tracking websites registered Montreal's air quality index — a metric that tracks the concentration and threat of harmful particles in the air — as above 100, a number that means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups.