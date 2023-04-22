Content
Small plane crashes into Quebec home

A small aircraft crashed into a home in Saint-Rémi, in Montérégie, Que., Friday night, seriously injuring two people. No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, police say.

2 people were seriously injured

a small aircraft that crashed into a home
A small aircraft crashed into a residence in Saint-Rémi, in Montérégie, Que., Friday night in the rue de l'Église area. Two people were seriously injured. (Danielle Kadjo/Radio-Canada)

A small aircraft crashed into a residence in Saint-Rémi, in Montérégie, Que., Friday night, seriously injuring two people.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the rue de l'Église area.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the plane would have hit electrical wires and a parked vehicle before ending its trajectory in a home. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Two men in their thirties were in the plane and were transported to hospital in critical condition.

No one was inside the house when the aircraft crashed, said the SQ.

An investigation will be conducted by the SQ and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to shed light on the causes and circumstances surrounding the crash.

Hydro-Québec crews are working to restore power from the damaged electrical wires.

This story was translated from La Presse Canadienne, with files from Radio-Canada

