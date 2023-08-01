Small plane crashes at Quebec City airport, injuring 1 passenger

The pilot of a small plane was injured after crashing onto the main runway of the Jean-Lesage airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning at 9:20 a.m.

Only one person was aboard the Cessna 152 aircraft from flight school Orizon Aviation. They were transported to hospital and their life is not in danger, according to an airport spokesperson. It is not known if the pilot was a man or woman.

The airport authority said emergency crews were immediately deployed and that it does not know the reason for the crash.

The airport's principal runway is closed and will be inspected before reopening. The spokesperson says there will be some delays and asked passengers to verify the status of their flight before arriving.

A small plane crashed on the main runway at the Quebec City airport on Tuesday morning. (Louis-Simon Lapointe/Radio-Canada)

Quebec City police Const. Sandra Dion says when police arrived at the scene, they were told by airport staff that the situation was under control.

They say there was neither smoke nor fire after the crash.