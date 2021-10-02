1 dead, another injured in plane crash near Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène, police say

One person is dead and another was sent to hospital with unknown injuries after a small plane crashed near Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène on Saturday evening, Montreal police say.

There were only two people on board, Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal spokesperson Véronique Comtois said.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, as well as a team of investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), according to a release.

The plane, a Cessna 172, was towing a banner when it went down shortly after 6 p.m. ET, TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski said.

No details about the circumstances or cause of the crash have been revealed.

The small plane appears to have gone down in Parc Dieppe, near Habitat 67. It crashed next to the de la Concorde Bridge, which leads to Île Sainte-Hélène where the Osheaga Get Together music festival is in full swing.