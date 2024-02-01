Content
Small earthquake shakes Quebec and Ontario

A 3.2 magnitude quake shook Quebec near the Ontario border Thursday morning. Some people say they heard a boom sound followed by the ground shaking.

3.2 magnitude quake felt as far as Vermont

A 3.2 magnitude quake shook Quebec near the Ontario border Thursday morning. Tremors were reportedly felt in Cornwall, Ont. and Vermont in the United States.  (U.S. Geological Survey)

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook Quebec near the Ontario border Thursday morning. 

The quake's epicentre was in Huntington, Que., in the Montérégie region, southwest of Montreal. Surrounding areas felt the quake around 7:30 a.m. Tremors were reportedly sensed in Cornwall, Ont. and Vermont in the United States.

Residents of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., posted about the earthquake in a local Facebook group as many thought they heard an explosion. Several said they heard a boom sound before feeling the ground shake.  

"It sounded like a bomb had just dropped," reads one comment.

No damage was reported. 

