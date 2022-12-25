Content
Small earthquake hits Quebec's Charlevoix region early Sunday morning

Earthquakes Canada reports that the 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:51 a.m., about 10 kilometres southeast of Baie-Saint-Paul.

No damage reported after "lightly felt" 3.1-magnitude earthquake

The Canadian Press ·
Map of where earthquake in Charlevoix hit.
No damage was reported after a "lightly felt" 3.1-magnitude earthquake in Quebec's Charlevoix region. (Earthquakes Canada)

Earthquakes Canada confirmed that a 3.1-magnitude earthquake was felt in Quebec's Charlevoix region Sunday morning.

The federal agency reports that the small earthquake occurred at 4:51 a.m., about 10 kilometres southeast of Baie-Saint-Paul.

The agency says the tremor was "lightly felt" in the Charlevoix region.

It says no damage was reported and none are expected.

