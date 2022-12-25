Small earthquake hits Quebec's Charlevoix region early Sunday morning
Earthquakes Canada reports that the 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:51 a.m., about 10 kilometres southeast of Baie-Saint-Paul.
Earthquakes Canada confirmed that a 3.1-magnitude earthquake was felt in Quebec's Charlevoix region Sunday morning.
The federal agency reports that the small earthquake occurred at 4:51 a.m., about 10 kilometres southeast of Baie-Saint-Paul.
The agency says the tremor was "lightly felt" in the Charlevoix region.
It says no damage was reported and none are expected.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.1 on 25 Dec at 04:51 EST.<br><br>Details : <a href="https://t.co/z6gp2AebxC">https://t.co/z6gp2AebxC</a><br><br>10 km SE of Baie-Saint-Paul, QC—@CANADAquakes
