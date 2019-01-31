Small business owner hopes Quebec wage increases continue gradually

Thanjai Restaurant owner Kumaresan Muthukrishnan says he can absorb Quebec's newly announced minimum wage increase, and hopes the province keeps future increases manageable as well.

Quebec's minimum wage will go up by 50 cents to $12.50 an hour on May 1, provincial Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday.

Muthukrishnan's restaurant is in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, but he has another location in Ottawa.

Ontario's minimum wage jumped from $11.60 to $14 in 2018 and he said that has harder to handle.

"If we pay more, we have to reduce the people," Muthukrishnan said.

The other alternative is increasing prices which would hurt business, he said.

Navaldeep Kaur is from India and has worked at the restaurant as a waitress for about two years. Because she earns tips, her wage will go up from $9.80 to $10.05 in May.

"This restaurant feels like home," she said.

Navaldeep Kaur, 28, has been working at the restaurant for about two years. (CBC)

For his chefs, Muthukrishnan said the increase will not impact them since they already make well above minimum wage.

Muthukrishnan thinks large chain stores may have an easier time absorbing the increased labour cost — like Simons which recently announced it would increase the minimum salary of its employees to $16 per hour.

About 288,000 workers will see their hourly wage go up, and Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said small businesses are being kept in mind during the increases.

"It's respectful to the capacity to pay of the small and medium sized businesses. And it has a very positive impact on the increase of the purchasing powers of employees in Quebec," Boulet said.

Beyond the increase, Quebec's largest labour federation, the FTQ, is pushing for a $15 minimum wage.

"It's a good effort, but honestly, not enough," FTQ president Daniel Boyer said.