Why doesn't Canada have more sleeper trains?
These micro hotels on rail could be an alternative to hours of driving, if regulators and rail companies get on board. Paige Saunders looks at what would be needed to make that happen.
When looking purely at time in transit, it's faster to drive from Montreal to Halifax than ride a train.
But all that travel time isn't created equal.
Even in a vast country like Canada, sleeper trains are competitive for medium-distance travel.
For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks at why Canada should have more night trains �— and what's stopping this from happening like it is in Europe.
