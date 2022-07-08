Why doesn't Canada have more sleeper trains?

For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks at why Canada should have more night trains — and what's stopping that from happening.

When looking purely at time in transit, it's faster to drive from Montreal to Halifax than ride a train.

But all that travel time isn't created equal.

Even in a vast country like Canada, sleeper trains are competitive for medium-distance travel.

For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks at why Canada should have more night trains �— and what's stopping this from happening like it is in Europe.