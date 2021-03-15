Quebec pediatricians, health professionals call for reopening of sleepaway camps this year

Pediatricians, infectious disease specialists and mental health professionals are calling on the Quebec government to allow sleepaway camps to resume this summer.

The open letter, published Monday and signed by more than 85 health-care professionals, was penned by Dr. Earl Rubin, director of the pediatric infectious disease unit at the Montreal Children's Hospital, and Dr. Marc Lebel, president of Quebec's association of pediatricians.

The letter argues say socializiation and physical activity are essential to children's mental and physical well-being, and that the government should consider the benefits of sleepaway camps.

"It's really a place where kids grow socially, emotionally, physically," Rubin said in an interview Monday.

"Coming off the heels of a year where they lacked so much social interaction, it really is imperative that they give us a chance to open camps and open camps safely."

Rubin said it is important the government give camps the go-ahead sooner rather than later, so that they have enough time to put special measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I think the important thing is to put pieces in place so the virus doesn't get introduced to the camp," said Rubin. "That's either with testing or quarantining thereof and policies within camp where kids would start off camp in a bubble or cohort, sort of like there is in schools, so that if there is spread it would be limited to one bubble."

Rubin said that, if these measures are enforced rigorously, it would lower the risk of transmission among children and staff at the camps.

But, he said, it would take time for the camps to train their staff and prepare their facilities properly and that is why it is important for the government to make an announcement on this quickly.

He said these measures would also help prevent the spread of coronavirus variants and said the reopening should be conditional on the province's epidemiological situation when summer comes.

In the letter, Rubin and the other health-care professionals list a number of consequences the pandemic has had on the province's children and teenagers, including an increase in eating disorders and psychological distress.

The letter says sleepaway camps can help to mitigate some of those issues by reducing screen time for children and teenagers, and allowing them to explore nature and participate in outdoor activities.

Last year, the Quebec government allowed day camps to open in the summer with special measures and "bubbles" in place, but opted to keep sleepaway camps closed.