Jazz Fest cancels SLĀV after widespread criticism and protests

Montreal's International Jazz Festival has cancelled all the remaining performances of SLĀV as part of the festival in response to critics who have accused the show of cultural appropriation.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the festival apologized to those who were "hurt" by the show.

"Since the beginning of SLĀV performances, the festival team has been shaken and deeply touched by all the testimonials we have received," the festival said.

It said the decision to cancel SLĀV's remaining performances was made with the show's lead singer, Betty Bonifassi.

"We would like to apologize to the people who were hurt and obviously that was not our intention at all," its statement read.

Protests against cultural appropriation

Protests were staged last week against the show, with dozens of people gathering outside the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde on Ste-Catherine Street to voice their opposition to the show.

SLĀV was touted as a "a theatrical odyssey based on slave songs," but critics accused it of cultural appropriation.

The show's last performance was scheduled for July 14.