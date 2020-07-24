36-year-old woman arrested in connection with daughter's death
The woman was arrested after her six-year-old girl was found seriously injured in an east end apartment Thursday, and later died.
Six-year-old girl was found seriously injured in east end apartment Thursday
A 36-year-old woman is expected to appear in court after the death of her six-year-old daughter.
Montreal police say they were called to an apartment on Desautels Street at around 3 a.m. Thursday, after an unnamed caller heard a scream coming from the building in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
There, they found the six-year-old girl stabbed and seriously injured. She later died in hospital.
The girl's mother was found outside the building with minor injuries. Montreal police questioned her late Thursday night and placed her under arrest.
She is expected in court Friday. It is not yet known what charges she might face.
With files from Radio-Canada
