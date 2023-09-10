Emergency services respond to multiple people in crisis in downtown Montreal

Emergency services were sent to downtown Montreal to help six people in crisis Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics at Urgence-Santé received several calls shortly after 4 p.m. regarding six people who they said were intoxicated and in need of help on St-Dominique Street.

Four people were transported to hospital, including two women who are in critical condition.

All six people were reacting simultaneously to an unknown substance, according to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.

Drouin said police are opening an investigation into the matter.

"It's something we rarely see, it doesn't happen every day," Urgence-Santé spokesperson Julie Gaulin said.

A perimeter has been set up at the corner of St-Dominique and Ontario streets. The intersection, however, remains open to circulation.