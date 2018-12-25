Montreal's Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced again

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in downtown Montreal was sprayed in red paint early Monday morning.

It's been vandalized several times by people since November 2017 amid calls for the statue to come down as part of a fight against racism and colonialism.

The statue of Queen Victoria on the steps of McGill University's Strathcona Music Building was also defaced.

Montreal police say there are no suspects or witnesses.



The City of Montreal doesn't plan on removing the Macdonald statue.

A spokesperson for the city said in a statement, last August, that the Plante administration is "thinking of adding cultural and historical references of the Indigenous community."

The administration also created a committee of Indigenous people responsible for renaming Amherst Street. It's named after a British general who advocated killing Indigenous people through biological warfare.