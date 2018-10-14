Single moms support group organizes Sunday march against domestic violence

A Montreal support group for single mothers is organizing its first march against domestic violence Sunday, to call attention to an issue its founders say affects tens of thousands of Quebecers each year.

"It's still a big problem that needs to be addressed," Nadia Wiseman told CBC Montreal's Daybreak earlier this week. "It is very important to raise awareness."

​

Wiseman founded Single MOMtreal with Tanya D'Amato to help women in Montreal's west end raising children on their own.

The group's core mission is to empower single mothers, and empowerment is what Sunday's march is all about, Wiseman said. She wants those affected by domestic violence to feel like they are not alone.

"If they have something to say, they want to be heard, this is the time to do it," she said of Sunday's march. "Come with a sign with words that are meaningful to you."

March participants are invited to wear purple and meet at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Guy streets at 2 p.m. Sunday. Marchers will walk east on Ste-Catherine Street to St-Laurent Boulevard.

Men welcome

D'Amato said Single MOMtreal is in touch with similar organizations in Montreal to encourage more people, both women and men, to attend the march.

"We know that a lot of men do support this cause," said D'Amato. "It's not just for moms or single moms. It's open to everybody."

Men, Wiseman noted, experience domestic violence, as well.

According to the Quebec Status of Women Secretariat, nearly 19,000 domestic violence cases were recorded by Quebec police in 2014, with 78.5 percent involving female victims. There were 11 homicides in a domestic context, and all those homicide victims were women.

Building community from ground up

Wiseman said she was studying social work when she became pregnant and put school on hold about six years ago. From there, she learned first-hand the struggles of fending for herself and child in Montreal.

Single MOMtreal is a mix of Wiseman's desire to do social work and "my own experiences as a single mom."

The march, Wiseman said, is inspired by her own past experiences with abusive men, including what she lived through two summers ago, when she moved into a women's shelter temporarily.

"I know what it's like to be in that situation — to fear for your safety, your child's safety, and to have to start over in an empty apartment," she said.

Single MOMtreal began as a Facebook group in April 2017, and it has since blossomed into a non-profit organization that strives to break the isolation that so many single mothers experience.

The organization hosts workshops and activities for mothers and their children while helping moms connect with employers.

The private, women-only Facebook group provides a network for moms to turn to for support — a place where they can support each other and share advice. D'Amato and Wiseman have also helped initiate similar online groups for fathers.

As moderators of the women-only online forum, they work hard to keep men — especially abusive exes — out of Single MOMtreal's online group, for security reasons.

While the group doesn't record how many single moms are escaping abusive situations, it is something Wiseman and D'Amato see all too often.

As a volunteer, D'Amato often helps newly single moms with their move into new apartments, ensuring they are stocked up on essentials.

The organization collects donations of clothing, food and household items, as well as toys and cash to give to single moms in need. Currently warm-weather wear and rain gear are in high demand.

Beds are also a much-needed item, D'Amato said, as the group works to furnish homes and help women build empowered lives — lives where they may be single, but they are not alone.

With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak

The march against domestic violence begins at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Guy streets at 2 p.m. Sunday and heads east to St-Laurent Boulevard. Come dressed in purple.