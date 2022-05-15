Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Quebec justice minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tests positive for COVID-19

Quebec's justice minister and minister responsible for the French language, made the announcement in a tweet Sunday.

Quebec's justice minister and minister responsible for the French language made the announcement Sunday

CBC News ·
Simon Jolin-Barrette announced on Sunday that he had contracted the virus. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/CBC)

Quebec minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The justice minister and the minister responsible for the French language made the announcement in a tweet Sunday.

"Yesterday I received a positive test result for COVID-19. For the moment, I feel well," he wrote Sunday morning. "I will be working remotely throughout the coming days in conformance with public health measures."

Jolin-Barrette was set to spend this coming week in his own ridings — not at the National Assembly.

MNAs will be returning to Quebec City on May 24. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now