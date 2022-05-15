Quebec minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has tested positive for COVID-19.

The justice minister and the minister responsible for the French language made the announcement in a tweet Sunday.

"Yesterday I received a positive test result for COVID-19. For the moment, I feel well," he wrote Sunday morning. "I will be working remotely throughout the coming days in conformance with public health measures."

J’ai reçu hier soir un résultat positif à la COVID-19. Pour l’instant, je me sens bien. Je vais travailler à distance durant les prochains jours conformément aux règles de la santé publique. —@SJB_CAQ

Jolin-Barrette was set to spend this coming week in his own ridings — not at the National Assembly.

MNAs will be returning to Quebec City on May 24.