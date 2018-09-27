Local sandstone to replace American stone in restoration of Quebec Citadelle

Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Maxime Corneau

The walls of the Quebec Citadelle will be restored with the original stones that were first used to build the fortress in the 1820s, instead of an American stone the contractor had selected for the project.

Radio-Canada revealed earlier this month that the Ministry of Defence had approved the company's decision to use Pennsylvania Bluestone instead of the locally sourced Sillery Sandstone, despite warnings from local engineers that this could threaten the integrity of the fortress.

The fortress was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985.



Because the properties of the stone are different, the American stone "could have a significant impact on its performance and durability," Charles Tremblay, a geological engineer, wrote in a report commissioned by the Laboratoire d'expertises de Québec (LEQ).

François Dufaux, an architecture professor at Université Laval, said "it's very dangerous to replace one building material with another. You create a chemical reaction that is really unpredictable."

Pennsylvania Bluestone, left, was chosen over the original material, Sillery sandstone, to restore a section of the historic Citadelle fortress in Quebec City. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

Following criticism from experts and local politicians, the Ministry of Natural Defence has now confirmed to Radio-Canada that the company, Maçonnerie Rainville et frères, will switch to Sillery Sandstone to finish the work.

The company does however intend on respecting its contract with its American supplier and will use the Pennsylvania Bluestone to finish the first phase, according to Radio-Canada sources.

In an e-mail, the company told CBC it "did not have the authorization to speak to journalists'', and referred the interview request to the Ministry of Defence.

A spokesperson with the Ministry said it was up to the company to make such decisions, as long as the work respected the initial contract.

Unfair bidding process?

Martin Anctil owns a quarry which excavates Sillery Sandstone in Lévis, across the St. Lawrence River, where 95% of the stone is buried.

Anctil said the National Defence has not been transparent in its decision making and has not provided any studies to show that the Pennsylvania Bluestone respected the original call for tender.

Without that information, he said it's impossible to ensure the bidding process was fair for the other companies who submitted for the contract, using the local material, which costs up to 50 per cent more than the American stone.

Martin Anctil, who owns a quarry which excavates Sillery sandstone in Lévis, said he is still concerned over the lack of transparency he said the Ministry of Defence has shown. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

"Something doesn't make sense in all this story," said Anctil.

Using the original stone for the last phases of the restoration work, while keeping the Pennsylvania Bluestone for other portions of the wall, is also problematic he said.

"The experts have all come out to say it, it's never good for the integrity of the structure to use different materials," he said.

Quebec's Order of Architects criticized the Ministry of Defence for not following the advice of the architect hired on the project, who had determined that the Pennsylvania Bluestone was not acceptable.

The Order's president Nathalie Dion said clients usually respect the professional opinion provided by architects.

"It's a risk that the client is willing to take," Dion said.



