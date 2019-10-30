Police investigating after dozens of shots fired in Saint-Michel

Montreal police are looking for suspects after about 30 shots were fired in Saint-Michel Tuesday night.

A group of about 20 people was hanging out on Henri-Brien Street near Sagard Street, just below Highway 40, when the gunfire started around 7:30 p.m.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made. A gun was found at the scene.

It is unclear whether there was an exchange of gunfire or if the group was targeted, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

Witnesses told police the people in the group dispersed after they heard the gunshots. Some took refuge in nearby buildings, Bergeron said.

The bullets damaged three parked cars.

Catherine Bernier lives in the area and was watching TV with her partner when they heard the gunshots.

She said they crouched down and called police, who arrived at the scene quickly.

"It's a little stressful. I'm not sure about scared, but there's a lot of stress because we didn't know what was going on," she said.

Catherine Bernier said it was windy so she isn't sure how exactly many gunshots were fired, but she heard at least 10. (Radio-Canada)

Bernier said the shooting is worrisome, that during the 10 years she has been living in the neighbourhood, it has always been a quiet, family-oriented area.

"There's a park at the corner of the street, there are families that go to the park. It's not reassuring, for sure. I could have been outside myself at that time," she said.

Police have cordoned off a large part of the area. Technicians at the scene are collecting each bullet casing.