Police investigating after gunshots fired at Longueuil residence

Longueuil police are investigating after shots were fired at a home Monday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., a 911 call reported the sound of gunfire on Gareau Street, but the suspect had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

No one was hurt in the incident because the residence was empty at the time, police said.

So far police have no suspects but will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.