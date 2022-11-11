Shots fired, multiple injuries reported near Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que.

A police intervention is underway near Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que., after shots were fired and at least four people were injured, Radio-Canada has learned.

Police say only one person was shot, and there are no life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a park at around 5:22 p.m. Friday.

Police say nothing happened inside the school.

Police do not have information about the ages or genders of the victims.

Investigators are looking for one or more suspects.

Collège Montmorency, located on Avenir Boulevard, is a public post-secondary CEGEP in Laval's Chomedey district just north of Montreal.

Police say the school was locked down as a precaution.

Earlier in the day, police arrested a suspect as part of a large police operation at another CEGEP in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., — where students and staff were locked down for more than seven hours.

No one was injured in that incident. There is no connection between the two incidents.