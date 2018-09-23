South Shore residents come together to keep banks of St. Lawrence clean

A group of 150 volunteers spent part of the day Saturday picking up trash along the banks of the St. Lawrence River, doing their part to keep the shoreline and the water clean.

Last year, organizers say they picked up over 2,800 pounds of garbage.

​The stretch of the river between the Jacques Cartier Bridge and the Lafontaine Tunnel is great for fishing and picnics,​ ​but people often leave glass bottles and plastic behind.

​Jano Bourgeois, who lives near the river, participated in the 10th edition of the clean-up with his children in tow.

"I came with my kids to make sure that they get the sense that it's really important to protect the environment," he said.

Jano Bourgeois brought his three children, Clara, Orphée and Rufus to the clean-up on Saturday. (CBC)

The annual event has grown since it began a decade ago.

"The first time we had about 20 volunteers that went with us and cleaned a small part of the river bank, but this year we have 150 people cleaning the shores," said Genevieve Audet, vice-president of Ciel et Terre — the group that organizes the event.

Despite more volunteers coming out, Audet said they still pick up about the same amount of trash each year.

She said that people who spend time on the shoreline and in the park should be more considerate about where they leave their garbage.

"It's not just our organization that must act, it's everyone that use the riverbank that should take back their garbage with them."

