Montreal police investigating 3 shootings within 5 hours

One man suffered serious injuries after a shooting near the Atwater Metro station in downtown Montreal on Sunday evening. Over the next five hours, police responded to two more shootings.

1 man suffered serious injuries, his life is not in danger

Police vehicles are parked.
Police say the 38-year-old man who was shot after an altercation in downtown Monteal is not collaborating with investigators. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is investigating a series of shootings that occurred within five hours on Sunday night and left one man with serious injuries.

According to the SPVM, the first shooting happened at around 7 p.m. at the Atwater Metro station in downtown Montreal after a fight involving a dozen people broke out.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the upper body.

Police say it's not clear why the shooting took place. They say the victim is not collaborating and everyone else involved in the incident fled the scene.

Police vehicles are parked.
Montreal police were also called after shots were fired on The Boulevard in Westmount. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police were also called two other shooting incidents.

At around 9:30 p.m., shots were reported fired in a residential neighbourhood in the city's Saint-Leonard borough. Shell casings were found on Jean-Nicolet Street.

About two hours later, police say someone approached a residential building on The Boulevard in Westmount and fired more than one shot at the doors before fleeing the scene.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection with the three incidents.

