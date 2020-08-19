Montreal police investigating 3 shootings over span of several hours

Montreal police are investigating three shootings that occurred over the span of several hours Tuesday.

Around noon, a man in his 30s was shot in the lower body at a tattoo studio near the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

Then, around 7 p.m., two men, ages 36 and 40, were injured in a shooting in front of a barber shop on Henri-Bourassa in Ahuntsic.

Minutes later, shots were fired in Montréal-Nord, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

All three victims are co-operating with the investigation, but police say it is not yet clear whether the incidents are linked.