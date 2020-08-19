Montreal police investigating 3 shootings over span of several hours
Police say victims are co-operating, but it is not yet clear if three shootings are linked.
Victims are co-operating with police, unclear if shootings are linked
Montreal police are investigating three shootings that occurred over the span of several hours Tuesday.
Around noon, a man in his 30s was shot in the lower body at a tattoo studio near the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Ray Lawson Boulevard.
Then, around 7 p.m., two men, ages 36 and 40, were injured in a shooting in front of a barber shop on Henri-Bourassa in Ahuntsic.
Minutes later, shots were fired in Montréal-Nord, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
All three victims are co-operating with the investigation, but police say it is not yet clear whether the incidents are linked.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.