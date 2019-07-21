Man wounded in shooting in Verdun alleyway

Montreal police are looking for three suspects after a man was shot in Verdun Saturday afternoon.

Police got several calls shortly after 3 p.m. about shots fired in an alley behind Troy Avenue near LaSalle Boulevard, said Const. Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

Police found a 25-year-old man at the scene. He was conscious, Dubuc said, but was seriously wounded in the lower body and was rushed to hospital. Later in the afternoon Dubuc said the man's life was not in danger.

Dubuc said the victim knew his assailants but was not cooperating with authorities. She said the victim "is previously known to police."

A police canine unit and a forensics technician were sent to the scene. Police are looking for 3 men in their 30s who fled on foot, Dubuc said.