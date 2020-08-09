Police search for suspect in St. Laurent shooting

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Saturday evening in Montreal's St. Laurent borough that left a 48-year-old man with serious injuries.

Around 7:30 p.m., police heard reports of shots fired near Place de la Côte-Vertu.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the victim with apparent gunshot injuries. He was transported to hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Residents were asked to stay inside their homes overnight as the SWAT team and canine unit assisted in the search for the suspect, a 68-year-old man.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not known at this time.

The search continues Sunday morning.