Shooting on St-Laurent Blvd. leaves man in critical condition

Montreal police closed off part of St-Laurent Boulevard early Sunday morning after a 27-year-old man was found critically injured by at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. near the corner of des Pins Avenue and St-Laurent. Officers patrolling the area on foot heard gunshots.​

The police then found bullet casings on the ground and, a few minutes later, a man lying on St-Laurent with bullet wounds.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said the victim is known to police.

The street was reopened by 5:20 a.m after investigators concluded their analysis of the scene, she said, but the victim was still in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and the motive behind the shooting is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

Given it was a warm weekend night in September with universities back in session, St-Laurent Boulevard, known for its lively nightlife, was packed with people when the shooting occurred.

Red tape cordoned off the area and police brought in at least one canine team to assist authorities in the search for clues.

St-Laurent was closed to vehicular traffic for the weekend and, police say, with so many people in the area at the time of the shooting, there were several witnesses.

Though a Radio-Canada camera operator did record an arrest at the scene, police were scarce with the details Sunday morning.

With files from La Presse Canadienne