Major police operation underway in Montreal's east end, public asked to avoid area

A major operation is underway in Montreal's east end after an overnight shooting led to a police chase with at least one suspect still at large.

The Sûreté du Quebec has confirmed it has sent a helicopter to help the Service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM) with the operation.

The public is being asked to avoid a commercial and industrial area in the nearby Montreal East municipality — between Metropolitain East Boulevard, Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, Marien Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

There are several police cars including an armoured vehicle and the canine squad in and around that area.

At around midnight, police received a 911 call regarding a shooting near the corner of Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and 27th Avenue in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood. There is a local police station near that intersection.

According to Montreal police, a vehicle with several suspects inside was located and the suspects fled on foot.

The shooting victim is a 25-year-old woman. Her life is not danger.

On Wednesday, another woman suffered minor injuries during a shooting a few blocks away in Rivière-des-Prairies. That same night, a 26-year-old man was killed in a separate shooting in Montréal-Nord.