Bystander injured after daytime shooting outside café in Saint-Léonard

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired outside a café at the corner of Jean-Talon and des Angevins streets in the Saint-Léonard borough on Thursday.

Police received 911 calls around noon saying someone in a car had fired at a terrasse where several people were sitting. A bullet casing was later found at the scene.

Véronique Comtois of the Montreal police service (SPVM) says the gunman then ran away on foot.

One man was injured in the incident. Police say they believe he was a bystander and that the likely target also ran away from the scene.

Sylvain Lafrance, a spokesperson for Urgences-Santé, said paramedics treated a man in his 40s with injuries to his upper body, and transported him to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.



Glass in front of the café was shattered during the incident and police said they can't yet confirm whether the man was injured by broken glass or by a projectile.

Police say so far, no arrests have been made but they are actively searching for the suspect.

They say that without the identity of the person who was targeted, it's impossible to know whether the incident was linked to organized crime or possible threats made against someone's life.