1 man dead, another seriously injured in shooting in Saint-Leonard
Both men had gunshot wounds to their upper bodies near a commercial building Thursday evening, police say
One man has died and another suffered serious injuries after sustaining gunshot wounds to their upper bodies in Saint-Leonard Thursday evening.
Montreal police say they received a 911 call around 8:25 p.m. about a man who was injured by at least one gunshot inside a commercial building near the corner of Lafrenaie and Magloire streets.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man on the street with injuries to his upper body, said SPVM Const. Andrée-Anne Picard.
The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
When police went into the building to make sure the area was secure, they found a second man who also had gunshot wounds to his upper body, Picard said.
Police declared that man, 53, dead on the scene.
The SPVM set up a security perimeter late Thursday, and closed Lafrenaie Street between Jarry Street and Paul-Émile-Lamarche Avenue.
The major crimes division of the SPVM is investigating the incident. Police are expected to be on the scene for most of the day.