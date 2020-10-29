Man in critical condition after Montreal police open fire in NDG
A man in his 30s was transported to hospital in critical condition after an early-morning police shooting in NDG, and the province's police watchdog is expected to take over the investigation.
SPVM says province's police watchdog will likely take over investigation
A man is in critical condition after an early-morning police shooting in NDG. The province's police watchdog (BEI) is expected to take over the investigation.
The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. at the corner of Côte Saint-Luc Road and West Hill avenue.
According to Radio-Canada, a Montreal police officer at the scene was treated for shock and also transported to hospital.
Urgences-Santé spokesperson Steve Fiset says paramedics responded to a police incident this morning and says the victim is a man in his 30s.
Montreal police declined to comment due to the likelihood of a BEI investigation.
More to come