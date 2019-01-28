Skip to Main Content
Man stable after being shot in Montreal North
An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the lower body in Montreal North just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Fleury Street East closed in both directions at Saint-Michel Boulevard as police investigate

Investigators are at the scene. (Radio-Canada)

According to Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant the man was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators and the police service's canine unit are at the scene.

Police have set up a perimeter at the scene and closed Fleury Street East in both directions between Lausanne Avenue and Saint-Michel Boulevard. 

