Man stable after being shot in Montreal North
An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the lower body in Montreal North just before 5 p.m. Monday.
Fleury Street East closed in both directions at Saint-Michel Boulevard as police investigate
According to Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant the man was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators and the police service's canine unit are at the scene.
Police have set up a perimeter at the scene and closed Fleury Street East in both directions between Lausanne Avenue and Saint-Michel Boulevard.