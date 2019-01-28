Man stable after being shot in Montreal North

An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the lower body in Montreal North just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant the man was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators and the police service's canine unit are at the scene.

Police have set up a perimeter at the scene and closed Fleury Street East in both directions between Lausanne Avenue and Saint-Michel Boulevard.