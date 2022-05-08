Man dead after overnight shooting in Laval

A 28-year-old man has died after a car full of people was shot in Chomedey, Laval overnight on Sunday, police say.

Five people were aboard a moving vehicle on Curé-Labelle Boulevard close to Louis-Payette Avenue when the shooting happened, the Service de police de Laval (SPL) said.

The car was found riddled with bullet holes soon after calls came in about a shooting at about 1:00 a.m.

Two people in the car were struck in the shooting. The 28-year-old man died before he could be rushed to hospital, Const. Stéphanie Beshara said. Another man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Two others were also sent to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by the car's shattered windows.

"Now we are here with a parameter and a command post to try to understand the cause of this event that happened," Beshara said.

The fifth person was unharmed, police added.

A suspect has yet to be arrested. Police continue to review surveillance footage in the area.