2 people shot while walking on sidewalk in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
Victims are refusing to co-operate with police
Two people are recovering after they were shot in the legs while walking on a sidewalk in Montreal's borough of Saint-Laurent.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Cardinal and Tassé streets just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening, just a few blocks east of a Bombardier facility — a densely populated neighbourhood with a primary school and city park.
When police arrived, the 21-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were found conscious with lower-body injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.
Police say the victims are refusing to co-operate with the investigation.
Without the victims' testimony, she said police cannot say if the suspected shooter or shooters were on the sidewalk or in a passing car.
Investigators did cordon off the area to search for clues, but little is known at this time, Chèvrefils said.
