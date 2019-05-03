Man injured in late-night McDonald's parking lot shooting

Montreal police are looking for suspects after a shooting in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension left a 23-year-old man with at least one bullet wound in the upper body.

It happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of de Castelnau Street and Casgrain Avenue.

There was a conflict between two groups of people in the parking lot of a 24-hour McDonald's and someone opened fire, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

Witnesses phoned police to report the sound of gunfire and two or three suspects were seen fleeing the scene, heading down nearby St-Dominique Street after the shooting.

The victim was soon found by police and rushed to hospital. He was conscious at the time and is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, Bergeron said.

However, he is not helping police crack the case and neither are the witnesses.

"We don't have much information concerning what happened exactly, due to the fact the victim does not co-operate with Montreal police," he said.

"As well as other witnesses that were on the scene. Nobody is giving information about what exactly happened."

The fact that nobody is co-operating is making the investigation more challenging, Bergeron said.

So far, investigators believe drugs may be involved as the victim is known to police, he added.