Man in critical condition after shooting in Mercier

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Mercier neighbourhood in Montreal's east end Monday evening.

Police say the man was conscious when transported to hospital

Police are investigating after a shooting Monday evening in Montreal's east end. (Alain Belard/Radio-Canada)

A man in his 50s was shot in the upper body, said police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

"He was conscious at the time he was rushed to the hospital," said Bergeron.

He is in critical condition and police say he may not survive.

He was found on Pierre-Tétreault Street near the corner of Hochelaga Street.

Police have set up a perimeter at the scene of the crime. There is no suspect at this time, said Bergeron.

