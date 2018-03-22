Skip to Main Content
Man shot in broad daylight in Montreal's west end

Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with wounds to his upper body.

Montreal police generic shot March 22, 2018. (Charles Contant/CBC)

A man in his 60s is in hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Glenmount neighbourhood this morning.

Montreal police say the shooting happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Roquancourt Street.

Police say the man was struck in his upper body and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A man in dark clothing was seen leaving the scene, investigators say.

