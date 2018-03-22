Man shot in broad daylight in Montreal's west end
A man in his 60s is in hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Glenmount neighbourhood this morning.
Montreal police say the shooting happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Roquancourt Street.
Police say the man was struck in his upper body and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
A man in dark clothing was seen leaving the scene, investigators say.