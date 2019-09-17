Uber vehicle hit by gunfire in Montréal-Nord

Montreal police are investigating after someone opened fire on two young men in an Uber last night in the borough of Montréal-Nord.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

The two 19-year-old men were waiting in the Uber when someone approached and fired several shots at the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Amos Street and Balzac Avenue, he said.

Both victims then fled the scene, but were soon located by officers nearby.

The victims, who are known to police, did not appear to know the Uber driver, Couture said.

The victims are not co-operating with police, he said.

The driver's vehicle was damaged in the incident and shell casings were found at the scene, Couture said.