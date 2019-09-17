Uber vehicle hit by gunfire in Montréal-Nord
Nobody hurt in shooting; police say driver, 2 passengers did not know each other
Montreal police are investigating after someone opened fire on two young men in an Uber last night in the borough of Montréal-Nord.
Nobody was injured in the incident, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.
The two 19-year-old men were waiting in the Uber when someone approached and fired several shots at the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Amos Street and Balzac Avenue, he said.
Both victims then fled the scene, but were soon located by officers nearby.
The victims, who are known to police, did not appear to know the Uber driver, Couture said.
The victims are not co-operating with police, he said.
The driver's vehicle was damaged in the incident and shell casings were found at the scene, Couture said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.