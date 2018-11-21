Montreal police investigate gunshots in city's east end

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were heard in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Nicolet and Ste-Catherine streets.

When the police arrived, everybody involved had already left the scene, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

Bullet shells were found on the ground with the help of a canine team.

It could be an attempted robbery, said Couture.