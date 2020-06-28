Teenage boy among 3 injured in Sud-Ouest borough shooting

Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting on Saturday evening in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, several 911 calls were made reporting shots heard near St-Martin Street and Coursol Terrace.

When police arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man who had been shot "in the upper body," according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson.

Two others — first the 13-year-old and then a 31-year-old man — showed up at a hospital in the hours following the incident, both with injuries to their lower bodies. None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Const. Benoît Boisselle, another SPVM spokesperson, said the 31-year-old is known to police and was not cooperating with investigators.

A police canine unit and a forensic team have been involved in the investigation. A number of shell casings were found on the ground on St-Martin Street, Brabant said.

Investigators were still at the scene Sunday morning.

The circumstances of the crime remain unclear and no one has been arrested.