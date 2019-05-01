Two suspects arrested, another sought after shooting at LaSalle gas station

Montreal police are using sniffing dogs to assist in their search for a man in LaSalle after a handgun was fired multiple times inside a gas station this morning.

Witnesses called 911 at around 9:50 a.m. to report the shooting, at the corner of Clément Street and Lafleur Avenue.

The incident began as a conflict between a 26-year-old man and three other men, Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc said.

The three men fled the scene immediately after the shooting, though two were arrested a short time later and police quickly secured the gun.

The two men arrested are 26 and 28.

Montreal police canine units were brought in to search for evidence after a shooting at the LaSalle gas station. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

It is not clear what the circumstances were behind that conflict, she said, and police have yet to determine the connection, if any, between the victim and the three suspects.

It does not appear to have been a robbery, she said.

The victim was lightly injured in the upper arm, but not by a bullet, she said. He was treated at the scene by Urgences-santé and will not be transported to hospital.

A perimeter has been set up and two canine units brought in to assist with the investigation.

Police will be meeting with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage throughout the day, Dubuc said.