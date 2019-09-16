Man dies after shooting in LaSalle apartment
A 26-year-old man has died after a shooting this morning in an apartment in Montreal's LaSalle borough. Montreal police say witnesses saw suspects fleeing the scene
Shooting took place at an apartment building on Bedard Street
A 26-year-old man has died after a shooting Monday morning in an apartment in Montreal's LaSalle borough.
Paramedics were called to a building on Bedard Street near Dollard Avenue around 8:30 a.m. by witnesses who heard gunshots.
When paramedics arrived they found a man with severe injuries to his upper body. He was pronounced dead around 8:40 a.m.
Police say witnesses saw suspects fleeing the scene, and there were people inside the apartment who witnessed the shooting.
Police have set up a perimeter in the area. The victim was known to police but they haven't determined a motive.
The fatal shooting marks the 12th homicide in Montreal in 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.