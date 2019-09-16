Man dies after shooting in LaSalle apartment

A 26-year-old man has died after a shooting Monday morning in an apartment in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Paramedics were called to a building on Bedard Street near Dollard Avenue around 8:30 a.m. by witnesses who heard gunshots.

When paramedics arrived they found a man with severe injuries to his upper body. He was pronounced dead around 8:40 a.m.

Police say witnesses saw suspects fleeing the scene, and there were people inside the apartment who witnessed the shooting.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area. The victim was known to police but they haven't determined a motive.

The fatal shooting marks the 12th homicide in Montreal in 2019.