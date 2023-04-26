Montreal police raid residences seeking information on young man's shooting death

Montreal police say 175 officers are conducting raids across the city on Wednesday morning.

The Service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM) said in a morning media release that the raids are tied to the homicide of an 18-year-old in Anjou on March 20.

Police say the victim was shot on the sidewalk on Hérisson Avenue, close to Thérèse-Casgrain Avenue.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. It was the sixth homicide in Montreal since the start of the year.

Police say one suspect in a vehicle shot at the victim, who was on the sidewalk, and fled before officers arrived.

The Sûreté du Québec and Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil are assisting with the raids, according to the SPVM.

Officers were parked outside of a home in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood on Wednesday. The SPVM said the raids are ongoing in four Montreal boroughs and the force would release an update later in the day.